Texas Rangers lineup for September 5, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Hunter Brown for the Astros.
Texas starts a three game set against the Astros this evening, and there’s an early start because it is a holiday. Its not that much earlier than usual, but it is a bit earlier. Let’s see if Texas can snap this losing streak.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Heim — C
Taveras — CF
Calhoun — DH
Duran — 3B
Thompson — LF
6:10 p.m. Central start time
