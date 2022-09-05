Texas Rangers lineup for September 5, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Hunter Brown for the Astros.

Texas starts a three game set against the Astros this evening, and there’s an early start because it is a holiday. Its not that much earlier than usual, but it is a bit earlier. Let’s see if Texas can snap this losing streak.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — DH

Duran — 3B

Thompson — LF

6:10 p.m. Central start time