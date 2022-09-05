Rangers recall Huff, option Viloria

The Texas Rangers have recalled catcher Sam Huff from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned catcher Meibrys Viloria to AAA Round Rock.

Huff has been up and down a couple of times this season, slashing .260/.305/.325 in 82 plate appearances in the majors while slashing .260/.336/.533 in 274 plate appearances for Round Rock. Jonah Heim has been struggling offensively lately, during a time when Heim has also been carrying a fairly heavy workload, so I would assume that Huff and Heim will split playing time fairly equally the rest of the way.

The 25 year old Viloria showed a little bit with the bat initially, with his OPS peaking at 940 after a two for three game on August 6. Viloria has not had a hit since then, going 0 for 30 with four walks and 16 Ks since that time. I hadn’t realized he had gone a whole month without a hit. So yeah, that’ll get you sent down.