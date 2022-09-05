58-76 - Rangers plunge to oblivion continues with 1-0 loss to Houston

The Texas Rangers didn’t score any runs while the Houston Astros did score a run.

Ah, so that’s what it looks like when I starting pitching prospect comes up and fearlessly throws strikes. Rare to see such a thing as an observer of the Texas Rangers because it’s never happened for the Texas Rangers themselves.

Those Rangers have now lost nine games in a row. Only five other times in franchise history has Texas had a longer losing streak than this one.

Player of the Game: Martin Perez didn’t deserve this loss but the Rangers had three hits all night the winning run was scored on a throw to the plate that Jonah Heim couldn’t hang on to.

Otherwise, Perez allowed just six hits in seven innings with one walk and five Ks. A usual, very good Martin Perez outing in 2022.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to avoid a ten game losing streak with RHP Glenn Otto set to pitch for Texas against LHP Framber Valdez for Houston.

Tuesday evening’s first pitch from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 7:10 pm CDT.