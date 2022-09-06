Final 2022 numbers for the ACL Rangers hitters

The Arizona Complex League has finished play, and the Rangers had some impressive talent on the roster, as evidenced by their placing three players in the Baseball America top 10 prospect list for the ACL.

With the season now over, we can take a look at the final numbers for ACL squad, beginning today with the hitters:

Gleider Figuereo was the big star for the Surprise Squad, showing impressive power for an 18 year old who is seen as having a good chance at staying at third base.

Jojo Blackmon, the Rangers’ 2021 11th round pick out of Pensacola, Florida, put up a very nice slash line, showing both power and speed, as well as a scary amount of Ks.

Yeison Morrobel and Anthony Gutierrez each showed why they commanded significant bonuses as part of the Rangers past two J-2 classes, with Gutierrez holding his own in his first pro season while Morrobel put up big numbers in his second pro season.

Danyer Cueva quietly had a solid year as a middle infielder with a quality hit tool.