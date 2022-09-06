Texas Rangers lineup for September 6, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros.

Texas is playing another game this evening, in Houston, and will try to score a run or two. Framber Valdez is starting for the Astros, so the Rangers may have to hope to do something in the later innings.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Mathias — DH

Taveras — CF

Duran — 3B

Huff — C

Thompson — LF

7:10 p.m. Central start time