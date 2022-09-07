Minor league update for 9/6/22

Mitch Bratt started for Down East and actually gave up some runs, which is a rare thing for him. Bratt went 4.1 IP, allowing three runs on eight hits and four walks, striking out five. Feliciano Serrano allowed a run in 1.1 IP. Adrian Rodriguez allowed a run in 1.2 IP.

Cam Cauley singled and tripled. Maximo Acosta had a hit, a walk and two stolen bases. Marcus Smith doubled. Gleider Figuereo had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Hickory was rained out

For Frisco, Jack Leiter went four innings, allowing four runs on four hits (including a home run) and three walks, striking out six.

Blaine Crim had a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas was two for three with a double and two walks. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of walks. Justin Foscue had a hit.

Frisco box score

Round Rock shut out the Space Cowboys, with Yerry Rodriguez, Ryder Ryan, Fernery Ozuna and Daniel Robert going two innings apiece, and Nick Snyder pitching a scoreless ninth.

Davis Wendzel walked and homered. Josh Jung had a pair of hits. Josh Smith had a hit.

Round Rock box score