Texas Rangers lineup for September 7, 2022, against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Cole Ragans for the Rangers and Cristian Javier for the Astros.

Hey, the Rangers have a chance to win a series in Houston! How about that! And we have Nick Solak as the DH, which is exciting! And Kole Calhoun hitting cleanup! It is madness!

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Calhoun — RF

Taveras — CF

Duran — 3B

Huff — C

Solak — DH

Thompson — LF

7:10 p.m. Central start time