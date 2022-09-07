Ragans activated, Jung likely up Friday

The Texas Rangers have activated pitcher Cole Ragans from the injured list, it was announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher A.J. Alexy to AAA Round Rock.

Ragans is the starting pitcher tonight against the Astros, and it has been expected he would be activated today after Dallas Keuchel, whose turn this was in the rotation, was designated for assignment. Ragans went on the injured list with a calf strain in what was a precautionary move, while also allowing the Rangers to keep Ragans from hitting his season innings limit too early.

Meanwhile, the bigger news is that Josh Jung will be making his much awaited major league debut on Friday, per the beat guys on Twitter, with Brad Miller expected to go on the injured list. Jung was expected to be the team’s Opening Day third baseman, but an injury to his left shoulder sidelined him until early August, when he made an earlier than expected return. The Rangers have an open spot on the 40 man roster with Keuchel out, which Jung would presumably fill.