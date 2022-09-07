59-77 - Rangers drop series finale to Astros 4-3 in extras

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Houston Astros scored four runs in 10 innings.

The pre-Josh Jung era ends with a whimper as the Rangers couldn’t hold onto a 3-1 lead and then couldn’t plate their Manfred Man in extras while the Astros could and did.

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe had a couple of hits, including a home run, and reached three times total throughout the evening.

Up Next: The Rangers have Thursday off and then Jung will make his highly anticipated debut on Friday night in a series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays from The Shed.