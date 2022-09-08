Minor league update for 9/7/22

Down East starter Winston Santos went five strong innings, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks, striking out six. Damian Mendeza allowed a run in two innings. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa allowed a Zombie Runner to score, going two innings and striking out two.

Yosy Galan had a three run homer in the 11th. Marcus Smith had a hit and four walks. Miguel Villarroel had a hit and a stolen base. Abi Ortiz had a single and a double.

Down East box score

Larson Kindreich got knocked out early in his start for Hickory in Game One, allowed four runs in 1.2 IP. Cody Freeman and Angel Aponte each doubled. Evan Carter singled. Thomas Saggese had a hit and a walk.

Robby Ahlstrom allowed six runs in 4.1 IP, striking out eight and walking one in Game Two. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Hickory Game One box score

Hickory Game Two box score

Tim Brennan started for Frisco and went 4.2 shutout innings before leaving the game with an apparent elbow injury.

Aaron Zavala was one for four with a double and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had three hits and a stolen base. Blaine Crim had a pair of doubles and a walk. Justin Foscue had a single, a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

Demarcus Evans threw 1.1 shutout innings. Jake Latz allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work. Chase Lee allowed a run in an inning of work.

Josh Jung, who is reportedly being called up on Friday, doubled.

Round Rock box score