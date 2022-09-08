Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

So the Rangers were at least competitive in Houston this week, with all three games being decided by one run.

Josh Jung will make his big league debut tomorrow after putting up a .316/.389/.598 (.987 OPS) line in AAA in 2021 and 2022.

Evan Grant asks if Jung could be the finishing piece in a competitive lineup, and observes that his callup is the answer to a question the Ranger management has been asked all year.

Ezequiel Duran has been making the majority of the starts at third lately, but Tony Beasley says that they will find somewhere else to fit him in to the lineup.

“We will just have to figure out what works best,” says Beasley, as Duran could potentially play left field where Bubba Thompson is currently.

The Rangers lost to the Astros yesterday in extras after an intentional walk moved the winning run to third and a wild pitch let him score.

Cole Ragans had an impressive return to the mound, however, so there’s a bright spot.