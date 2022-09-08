Taylor Hearn nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

MLB announced the nominees for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award today, and pitcher Taylor Hearn was the nominee from the Texas Rangers. The Clemente Award, per the MLB.com website, honors the player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions on and off the field.

The nominees from other teams include a number of former Rangers. Jose Trevino has been nominated from the New York Yankees, Dillon Tate has been nominated from the Baltimore Orioles, Jake Diekman has been nominated from the Boston Red Sox, and Kyle Gibson has been nominated from the Philadelphia Phillies.