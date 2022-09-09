Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

In case you've somehow missed it, Josh Jung will be making his long-awaited big league debut tonight.

Evan Grant writes about Jung and the lead up to his promotion, including his extremely wise decision to delete his Twitter account.

Kennedi Landry writes about the whirlwind of emotion awaiting Jung, who is of course coming off shoulder surgery that put his season in jeopardy.

MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo discusses some things to expect from Jung’s month-long opening string with the big league club.

Elsewhere, Taylor Hearn is the Rangers’ 2022 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

And at The Athletic, Levi Weaver and other AL West beat reporters discuss what each team needs to accomplish in the final month of the season.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers start up a series with the Blue Jays tonight at 7:05, with Dane Dunning on the mound and Josh Jung presumably starting at third base.

Happy Friday.