Minor league update for 9/8/22

Emiliano Teodo went 4.2 IP for Down East, striking out six, walking four and allowing two runs. Jose Corniell allowed two runs on 3.1 IP, striking out three and walking three.

Maximo Acosta doubled. Cam Cauley had a hit and a stolen base.

Down East box score

T.K. Roby started for Hickory. Roby struck out 12 in 5 innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk. Michael Brewer threw a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter was two for three with a stolen base and a walk. Angel Aponte had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Cody Bradford went five innings, allowing a pair of runs on a two run home run, striking out ten and walking one. Trevor Hauver had a homer and a single. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

Zak Kent was outstanding for the Round Rock Express, going 6.2 shutout innings, striking out eight and walking two. Kyle Cody threw two shutout innings. Davis Wendzel picked up a hit.

Round Rock box score