ACL Rangers final 2022 pitching stats

Arizona Complex League play has wrapped up for 2022, and earlier this week we put up the final numbers for the hitters for the Surprise Squad this year. I meant to put up the pitchers the next day, but blanked on it until now.

Part of the problem for me, I think, is that pitcher stats for the complex leagues aren’t all that interesting. The shortened season and innings limits mean that you are generally looking at a small number of innings for a whole bunch of pitchers. And for the Rangers’ ACL team this year, there weren’t a whole lot of exciting pitchers anyway — particularly compared to the crop of position players in Surprise.

In any case, here are the numbers:

2021 20th rounder Joseph Montalvo had a nice summer, with an impressive 36:3 K to walk ration in 23.1 IP. Aidan Curry missed a lot of bats and earned bump up to Down East after the complex league season ended. Ivan Oviedo put up an almost identical line in the ACL in 2022 as he did in the DSL in 2021 — 3.02 ERA, 10.1 K/9, 2.4 BB/9, 0.6 HR/9 in 2022, compared to a 3.03 ERA, 10.4 K/9, 2.3 BB and 0.7 HR/9 line in 2021.

But yeah, the bats are the fun ones on this team.