Texas Rangers lineup for September 9, 2022 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Ross Stripling for the Jays.

Some young fella named Josh Jung is playing for the Rangers tonight. Maybe you’ve heard of him.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Calhoun — DH

Taveras — CF

Jung — 3B

Smith — LF

Thompson — RF

7:05 p.m. Central start time