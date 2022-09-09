Game 137 Game Day Thread - Toronto Blue Jays @ Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays @ Texas Rangers
Friday, September 09, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Ross Stripling vs. RHP Dane Dunning
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RANGERS
|George Springer - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Kole Calhoun - DH
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Josh Smith - LF
|Jackie Bradley - RF
|Bubba Thompson - RF
|Ross Stripling - RHP
|Dane Dunning - RHP
Go Rangers!
