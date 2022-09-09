 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 137 Game Day Thread - Toronto Blue Jays @ Texas Rangers

Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers Photo Day Photo by Robert Beck/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays @ Texas Rangers

Friday, September 09, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Ross Stripling vs. RHP Dane Dunning

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RANGERS
George Springer - CF Marcus Semien - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Corey Seager - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Alejandro Kirk - DH Jonah Heim - C
Matt Chapman - 3B Kole Calhoun - DH
Raimel Tapia - LF Leody Taveras - CF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Josh Jung - 3B
Danny Jansen - C Josh Smith - LF
Jackie Bradley - RF Bubba Thompson - RF
Ross Stripling - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

Go Rangers!

