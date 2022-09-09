59-78 - Josh Jung greeted with customary one-run Rangers loss

The Texas Rangers scored thrice but the Toronto Blue Jays plated four runs.

The word ‘happy’ would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness. - Carl Jung

A fitting quote for Josh Jung’s highly anticipated MLB debut. Jung looked every bit as exciting and filled with future potential as we’ve been hoping for for years while the Rangers still lost another baseball game by a run.

Final score aside, at least there was something to be enthusiastic about.

Player of the Game:

Two hits, a dinger in his first at-bat, and a stolen base for Jung in his debut. It took longer than expected but welcome to the show.

Up Next: The Jung era continues with the Rangers and Blue Jays back at it as RHP Kohei Arihara is next to start for Texas against RHP Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 6:05 pm CDT.