Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Evan Grant provides 23 reasons for how the Texas Rangers can win 23 more games to reach playoff contention in 2023.

Andrew Simon writes that Nathaniel Lowe was among the players who greatly improved in 2022.

Mark Feinsand lists the Rangers as one of the teams that had a strong offseason, though that list also includes the Angels and Mariners.

Grant notes that Texas might be the landing spot for the next Son of Vladimir with Pablo Guerrero showing up in Rangers gear on social media.

And, Kennedi Landry notes that the Winter Caravan is back on so you can catch some Rangers at a Kroger near you this month.

