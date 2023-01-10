LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — Final Results

Congratulations to Blaine Crim, who prevailed in the voting to be named the #30 prospect in the LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings.
Since we are stopping at 30, this was our last round of voting. Here are the final results:
1 — Evan Carter
2 — Jack Leiter
3 — Owen White
4 — Luisangel Acuna
5 — Kumar Rocker
6 — Brock Porter
7 — Justin Foscue
8 — Dustin Harris
9 — Cole Winn
10 — Aaron Zavala
11 — Thomas Saggese
12 — Cole Ragans
13 — Anthony Gutierrez
14 — Yeison Morrobel
15 — T.K. Roby
16 — Mitch Bratt
17 — Sam Huff
18 — Ricky Vanasco
19 — Zak Kent
20 — Jonathan Ornelas
21 — Gleider Figuereo
22 — Emiliano Teodo
23 — Marc Church
24 — Cody Bradford
25 — Maximo Acosta
26 — Antoine Kelly
27 — Chase Lee
28 — Dane Acker
29 — Trevor Hauver
30 — Blaine Crim
In looking at this list, who do you think is too high? Who do you think is too low? Who do you think missed the cut who should have been on there?
Loading comments...