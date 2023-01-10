LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — Final Results

Congratulations to Blaine Crim, who prevailed in the voting to be named the #30 prospect in the LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings.

Since we are stopping at 30, this was our last round of voting. Here are the final results:

1 — Evan Carter

2 — Jack Leiter

3 — Owen White

4 — Luisangel Acuna

5 — Kumar Rocker

6 — Brock Porter

7 — Justin Foscue

8 — Dustin Harris

9 — Cole Winn

10 — Aaron Zavala

11 — Thomas Saggese

12 — Cole Ragans

13 — Anthony Gutierrez

14 — Yeison Morrobel

15 — T.K. Roby

16 — Mitch Bratt

17 — Sam Huff

18 — Ricky Vanasco

19 — Zak Kent

20 — Jonathan Ornelas

21 — Gleider Figuereo

22 — Emiliano Teodo

23 — Marc Church

24 — Cody Bradford

25 — Maximo Acosta

26 — Antoine Kelly

27 — Chase Lee

28 — Dane Acker

29 — Trevor Hauver

30 — Blaine Crim

In looking at this list, who do you think is too high? Who do you think is too low? Who do you think missed the cut who should have been on there?