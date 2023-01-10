Correa to the Twins, per reports

MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a long term contract, per reports. Jeff Passan says that the deal is six years, $200 million guaranteed with vesting options that can make it worth as much as $270 million.

The deal is, of course, pending a physical, so let’s see what happens there.

Correa had previously agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants that was put on hold due to issues arising in the physical, and then had an agreement with the New York Mets that also was de-railed due to issues with the physical. Correa broke his lower leg/ankle while in the minor leagues, and apparently both physicals raised concerns about the stability of his leg long-term.

Correa spent the 2022 season with the Twins, having signed a three year deal that he opted out of after year one. He will now, if things don’t change once again, be with the Twins again for the foreseeable future.