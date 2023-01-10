Trevor Story has elbow surgery, will miss time

Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story has undergone microbrace surgery on his elbow, it has been announced. There is no timeframe that has been provided for his recovery, but the indication is that he will miss some time in 2023.

Story, 30, signed a six year, $140 million deal with the Boston Red Sox last offseason after having spent his entire career prior to that with the Colorado Rockies. Story ended up signing for a smaller deal than many anticipated, due in part to concerns about his elbow, which had caused issues for him during his time in Colorado. Story had been a shortstop prior to joining the Red Sox — he played second base in 2022, though it was anticipated that he could slide back to shortstop in 2023 should BoSox shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave after the 2022 season.

Bogaerts did, of course, opt out of his contract after the 2022 season, and ended up leaving Boston for the San Diego Padres. Story, meanwhile, will likely be on the injured list to start the 2023 season.