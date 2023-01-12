Trevor Bauer released by Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released pitcher Trevor Bauer, it has been announced today.

The Dodgers had previously designated Bauer for assignment last week, on the deadline for the Dodgers to restore him to the active list after his suspension was reduced in arbitration.

Bauer is now a free agent and can be signed by any team for the league minimum. Whether any team is interested in signing Bauer is another question — Bauer has not pitched since the middle of 2021 due to allegations of sexual violence, followed by his being suspended as a result of those allegations.

Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award in 2020, and was sought after by a number of teams when he hit the free agent market after the 2021 season. Even before the sexual violence allegations arose, though, Bauer was a controversial and polarizing figure, and it is not clear how many teams would really want to deal with the p.r. hit.