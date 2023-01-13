Friday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers are shifting their attention to the trade market when it comes to finding a left fielder for this thing.

Icymi yesterday, the Rangers added some catching depth by agreeing to terms with former Red Sock Sandy Leon.

Jim Bowden lists the best remaining free agents and their possible fits, with the Rangers popping up numerous times.

Jim Callis answers some prospect questions, including an “all-speed team” list that includes a Ranger.

And The Athletic has a list up of each franchise’s best international signing of the last decade. I’m whelmed.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Friday.