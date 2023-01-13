McCutchen to Pirates, per reports

MLB Rumors: Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms on a one year deal, per reports.

McCutchen, 36, was originally a first round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2005. He came up with the Pirates and had a run in the mid-teens when he was one of the best players in baseball, winning the National League MVP Award in 2013, finishing third two other seasons, and finishing fifth in another season.

McCutchen was dealt to the San Francisco Giants prior to the 2018 season — his walk year — in a deal that landed the Pirates Bryan Reynolds (and thus worked out pretty well for Pittsburgh). He was traded at the end of August of that year to the New York Yankees, then spent three years with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing a one year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for 2022.

McCutchen has put up a 104 OPS+ the last three years, and is now a LF/DH type, but had teams interested in him in a platoon/bench role for 2023, due in no small part for his leadership qualities and clubhouse presence. My guess is that Pittsburgh is the one team that was presenting the opportunity to play full time. McCutchen likely will be dealt at some point in July if Pittsburgh isn’t in the playoff hunt.

McCutchen was someone who I thought the Rangers should have some interest in. He’s off the board, and the LF/DH hunt for Texas continues.