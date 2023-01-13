Martin to have shoulder surgery, per reports

Texas Rangers pitcher Brett Martin will undergo surgery on his left shoulder, per the beats. Since he is a lefthanded pitcher, that’s not great. No timeline on how long he is going to be out, but he is expected to at least be out at the start of the season.

Martin, who turns 28 in April, is arbitration-eligible, and reportedly has agreed to a contract for the 2023 season, although the contract is lower than it would have been had he not needed surgery. Martin ended the 2022 season on the injured list, having last pitched on September 16, but there had not been indications that he had an issue that could possibly result in him missing time in 2023.

Martin has a career 3.85 ERA and 3.77 FIP in 189.1 innings for the Rangers. He was in lineup to be one of the lefty setup men or middle relievers before this news.