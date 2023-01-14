 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Texas Rangers update for Saturday, January 14

By Coylio
Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers agreed to terms with five arb-eligible players yesterday, keeping the franchise’s no-arbitration streak alive, Lee Stevens and stuff.

Evan Grant writes about the deals and also has a note on surgery for Rangers reliever Brett Martin.

In non-arbitration news, Grant also asks if Bryan Reynolds is the kind of player worth giving up top assets for.

And Levi Weaver joined The Athletic’s Nick Groke to put together some wacky baseball rules. Neither pitched the “live cattle grazing in the outfield” idea.

That's all for this morning. Have a good weekend!

