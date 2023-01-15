Mancini to Cubs, per reports

The Chicago Cubs and free agent Trey Mancini are in agreement on a two year deal, per reports. The deal is two years, $14 million, with an opt out after 2023 if he has 350 plate appearances in 2023, and another $7 million in possible incentives.

Mancini was one of the remaining bats I thought the Rangers would have interest in, though he’s more of a 1B/DH than a LF, and would seem to be better suited to a part-time role than an everyday gig. Mancini has put up a 735 OPS and 104 OPS+ the past two seasons, and especially struggled after he was traded to Houston last summer.

I figured him for a one year deal around $6-8 million, and this, obviously, is better than that. I understand the Rangers passing on Mancini at this price, but they also need to add someone to their outfield/DH mix, and the free agent market is starting to run dry. The trade market is still an option, and it may be that is the direction they will have to go at this point.