Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Jeff Wilson ponders where the Texas Rangers stand on having prospects that are deemed untouchable under an untested regime.

Maybe Evan Carter is an untouchable prospect. Kennedi Landry profiles the Rangers’ fast-rising center field prospect.

Maybe Sebastian Walcott or Pablo Guerrero will become untouchable prospects. Evan Grant notes that both were a part of the Rangers’ International signing class.

According to Manny Randhawa, via FanGraphs’ projected WAR, the Rangers are contenders to be baseball’s best at 1B, 2B, SS, and starting rotation in 2023.

Grant notes that the Rangers added Japanese slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo on a minor league deal yesterday.

And, catching coordinator Bobby Wilson joined the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to talk catcher coordinating.

