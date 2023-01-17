BA top 10 Rangers prospect list out

Baseball America has released their top 10 prospect list for the Texas Rangers for the 2023 season, and we have a couple of second round draft picks at the top of the list.

Evan Carter, the outfielder who the Rangers controversially selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft, is #1 on the Rangers list. Meanwhile, Owen White, the Rangers’ second round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, is ranked second in the Ranger system on this list.

The Rangers’ second round picks have, historically, not turned out well, something that we have talked about at length here before. Carter and White appear to be pretty well positioned to help break the Curse of Roger Pavlik, however, and give the Rangers some results from second round picks.

No real big surprises in the rest of the top 10, although Anthony Gutierrez and Aaron Zavala are ranked a little higher than one might have expected. Gutierrez had an impressive showing in the ACL as a 17 year old last year, while Zavala improved as the year went on and had a strong showing in Frisco to finish the year before an injury in the Arizona Fall League put him on the shelf.