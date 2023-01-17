HOF Poll: Todd Helton

We are coming up on the announcements for this year’s BBWAA Hall of Fame class, and one of the players who is on the bubble is longtime Colorado Rockie first baseman Todd Helton.

Helton spent seven years in the majors, all with the Colorado Rockies. He ended his career with 2519 hits, 369 home runs, and a .316/.414/.539 slash line. Because he played his entire career in Colorado, however, his offensive numbers are sometimes dismissed as being a product of the offense-friendly environment there.

Helton accumulated a 61.8 career bWAR, however, which is 17th all time, between Mark McGwire and Hall of Famer Jake Beckley. Joey Votto, interestingly, is #15, and Miguel Cabrera is #13. The other non-HOFers ahead of Helton are Albert Pujols and Rafael Palmeiro.

My question for LSB readers is — do you think Todd Helton should be voted by the BBWAA into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

