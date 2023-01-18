 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rangers announce 2023 minor league staffs

The Texas Rangers have announced the player development staffs for the minor leagues

By Adam J. Morris
MLB: OCT 05 Yankees at Rangers Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have announced their minor league player development staff for 2023.

The Rangers have made a lot of changes in their player development staff from last year. Doug Davis (who is not the former Rangers pitcher, I don’t think) will be the manager at Round Rock, with Dave Borkowski as the pitching coach and Matt Lawson as the hitting coach.

Carlos Cordoza is the manager at Frisco, with Josh Zeid as the pitching coach and Ryan Tuntland as the hitting coach.

The full list is below:

