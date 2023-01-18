Rangers place three in BA top 100 list

The Baseball American top 100 prospect list for 2023 has dropped, and three Texas Rangers prospects have made the cut.

The top ranked prospect on the list is outfielder Evan Carter, who has rocketed all the way up to #26 overall, slotting between Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs and Brandon Pfaadt of the Arizona Diamondbacks. I was expecting Carter to be a top 50 guy this offseason, with the potential to move into the top 20 — as it turns out, he’s closer to top 20, at least in BA’s eyes, than I expected.

Josh Jung cracks the list at #59, in what should be his final appearance on the list, as barring something exceptional he will graduate from prospect eligiblity early in 2023.

Righthanded pitcher Owen White rounds out the Rangers’ contingent, coming in at #66 on the list. White has seen his stock rise significantly over the last 18 months, and he could move up the rankings this summer if he continues to build on what he’s done during that time.

In yesterday’s Rangers’ top 10 list, Luisangel Acuna was the #4 Ranger prospect, and had appeared in the top 100 previously. I suspect he’s in the “Others Receiving Votes” category, getting consideration but falling in the 101-125 range.

The other notable omissions are the Rangers’ two top five picks from the past two seasons, pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker. Rocker was not expected to go top five, of course, but Leiter has gone from being ranked in the upper half of the top 100 lists to off the BA top 100 altogether. Both pitchers need to make significant strides in 2023.