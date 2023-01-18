 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Morning Links

Links!

By benmor78
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Morning, all!

Baseball America has some big changes in their Ranger prospect rankings, with Justin Foscue and Jack Leiter’s stock falling and Anthony Guiterrez and Aaron Zavala’s rising.

And that’s all I’ve got this morning.

