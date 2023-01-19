Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

There are new managers at all four of the Rangers’ full season affiliates.

The shakeup of the minor league managerial staff comes after the managers of the AAA and AA affiliates were offered job opportunities outside of baseball.

Levi Weaver asks if the 2023 rotation will be the best in Ranger history, and then invents some stats to answer that question.

Marcus Semien is having an unusual offseason, as he spent most of his career in Oakland in crummy facilities with all of the staff gone and he spent last offseason negotiating as part of the MLBPA’s executive bargaining committee.

