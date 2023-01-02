 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

New year, same links

By ghostofErikThompson
It’s New Year’s resolutions time with Dayn Perry writing that the resolution for the Texas Rangers is simple: Make the playoffs.

Andy McCullough writes that the Rangers could go a long way toward making that resolution a reality if they resolve to get 25 starts from Jacob deGrom

Jared Sandler answered some questions from fans on the outlook for the Rangers moving forward.

Jeff Wilson writes, with the Rangers whiffing on several options to upgrade left field, why not Bubba?

And, Alyson Footer has the first Power Rankings of the new year with the Rangers vaulting all the way up to lucky number 13.

