On this Monday holiday, let’s do another HOF poll...

Carlos Beltran is on the ballot for the first time this year. In a 20 year career he accumulated 2725 hits, 435 home runs and 312 stolen bases, while being a very good defensive centerfielder for much of his career. He ended his career with 70.1 bWAR.

Of course, Beltran also part of the sign-stealing trash-can-banging scandal with the 2017 Houston Astros, resulting in him losing his job as the New York Mets manager before he even could manage a game. That cheating scandal has tarnished what had been an exceptional reputation.

So what say you, LSBers...should Carlos Beltran be elected by the BBWAA to the Hall of Fame?

Cast your vote below...