Rangers place two in BP top 101

Baseball Prospectus has released their top 101 prospect list for 2023, and the Texas Rangers have only two players who made the cut.

Evan Carter is the highest ranked Ranger on the list, coming in at #22 overall. Carter appears to be the consensus top prospect in the Rangers system, and BP joins Baseball America in having Carter in the top 30 overall.

However, the only other Ranger prospect to make the cut is third baseman Josh Jung — and he just barely ekes out a spot on the list, checking in at #100.

Righthander Owen White not making the cut is a mild surprise, though not exactly shocking, all things considered. And while one can make arguments for Jack Leiter (despite his disappointing 2022 campaign), Luisangel Acuna, or one or two other guys to be included in a top 100, I don’t think there’s anyone who you would have expected to see on here from the Rangers’ system who you can say was shafted.

UPDATE — If it makes you feel any better, Luisangel Acuna made BA’s list of players who just missed the top 100 cut in their list from earlier this week, and there were five Rangers who appeared on at least one BA writer’s top 150 list but didn’t make the overall top 100.