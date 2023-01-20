Dodgers hire Chris Woodward

The Los Angeles Dodgers have hired former Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward as a special assistant, per reports. Woodward had been with the Dodgers as a coach prior to being hired as the Rangers’ manager prior to the 2019 season.

Woodward, as I’m sure you recall, was hired to replace Jeff Banister, who was fired late in the disastrous 2018 season. Woodward got off to a good start, with the Rangers having a decent 2019 season that saw them at .500 in mid-September before a 4-10 ending to the year. 2020 was a disaster, however, and prompted the rebuilding project that saw the team lose 100+ games in 2021.

2022 was supposed to see an improved Rangers squad, but while the Rangers did improve, they didn’t improve enough to keep Chris Woodward from being fired in early August. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels was canned soon thereafter.

I have no beef with Woodward, who seemed like a genuine, thoughtful person during his time in Texas. Best of luck to him with his return to L.A.