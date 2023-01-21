Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

ICYMI, our old friend Chris Woodward has landed with his old team (his other old team) with a spot as an assistant to the front office with the Dodgers.

Evan Grant takes a look at the Hall of Fame chances of Scott Rolen, which he says will have significance for the Hall of Fame chances of Adrian Beltre.

Jeff Wilson picks out the six best pitching prospects in the Rangers’ farm system.

And The Athletic’s Jim Bowden lists 15 players who will either sign extensions with their current team or otherwise be moneywhipped by Ray Davis next winter, probably.

