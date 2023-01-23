Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Levi Weaver writes about the potential non-roster invitees that we might see at Surprise competing for spots with the Texas Rangers.

Manny Randhawa takes a look at projected stats leaders for the upcoming season with Jacob deGrom the favorite for ERA and WAR among pitchers.

Rangers catchers coach Bobby Wilson joined Jared Sandler to discuss how rules changes will impact the game in 2023.

Roberto Clemente Puerto Rican Winter League championship series hero (and Rangers prospect) Blaine Crim made an appearance on the Rangers Today Baseball podcast.

And, apparently a Jonah Heim jersey is the coolest Rangers jersey you could own if you’re a hipster who is into baseball and the Texas Rangers for some reason.

Have a nice day!