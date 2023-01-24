Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes about former Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward landing back on his feet with the Dodgers.

Michael Baumann writes about the remaining outfield market of which, as I’m sure you’re aware, the Rangers have a need.

The CBS Sports MLB experts include the Rangers among the likely most improved teams from last season.

Josh Jung hasn’t quite lost prospect status yet so he’s still kicking around on the MLB Pipeline top third base prospects list for 2023.

And, we’re not rid of Arte Moreno just yet.

Have a nice day!