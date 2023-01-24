Clevinger being investigated for domestic violence

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being invested by MLB over allegations of domestic violence, it is being reported by the Athletic. Clevinger is being accused by the mother of his 10 month of child of physical, verbal and emotional abuse, including an incident where he reportedly choked her.

Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by MLB over the incidents. The Athletic is reporting that the ChiSox did not know about the allegations when they signed Clevinger as a free agent earlier this winter.

Clevinger came up with the Cleveland Guardians, and appeared to establishing himself as one of the league’s top starting pitchers before being traded to the San Diego Padres in the middle of the 2020 season for a package that included Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill, Owen Miller and Austin Hedges, among others. The return was seen as light at the time, though Clevinger had previously been suspended by the Guardians for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Clevinger only pitched four regular season games and one postseason inning for the Padres in 2020, then underwent Tommy John surgery, which cost him the 2021. Clevinger had a down 2022, posting a 4.33 ERA and a 4.97 FIP in 114.1 IP.