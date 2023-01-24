Scott Rolen elected to Hall of Fame

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, it was announced today. The third baseman received 76.2% of the vote, just clearing the 75% threshold.

Todd Helton and Billy Wagner fell just short, with 72.2% and 68.1% of the vote, respectively. Andruw Jones and Gary Sheffield were the only other players to receive at least 50% of the vote.

Carlos Beltran, in his first year on the ballot, received just 46.5% of the vote — the same percentage as Jeff Kent. Beltran is a clear Hall of Famer based on performance, but his involvement in the sign stealing scandal with the Houston Astros in 2017 resulted in him losing support.

Torii Hunter, who was making his debut on the ballot as well, received 6.9%, meaning he will stay on the ballot for another year. Former Rangers Mike Napoli and R.A. Dickey received one vote apiece.

Omar Vizquel got more votes than Bobby Abreu, which vexes me.