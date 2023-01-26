Houston Astros hire a general manager, finally

The Houston Astros have finally hired a general manager, announcing today that Dana Brown, formerly the vice president of scouting for the Atlanta Braves, was their pick.

The Astros had been working without a general manager since parting ways with James Click soon after the season ended. Click’s contract had run out at the end of the season, and there had been reports that owner Jim Crane was not enamored with Click. He finally offered Click a one year deal to stay on, which Click rejected.

Since Click’s departure, Crane has apparently been the de facto general manager, though he has reportedly been getting input from advisors Reggie Jackson and Jeff Bagwell, among others. Brown joined the Braves after the 2009 season, when he was brought on by then-g.m. Alex Anthopoulos.

Brown is well regarded around the league, and the Braves have done a very good job in recent years in finding talent.