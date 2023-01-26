Rangers place six in MLB Pipeline top 100

MLB Pipeline has released their 2023 top 100 prospect list tonight, and the Texas Rangers have six players who make the cut.

In what is a mild surprise, Josh Jung is the top ranked Rangers prospect, slotting in at #34 on the list. Evan Carter, who has generally been the top ranked Ranger on most lists this offseason, is slightly behind Jung, sitting at #41 overall.

Owen White, who seems to be the consensus #3 guy in the system, is #66 on the MLB Pipeline list, while infielder Luisangel Acuna is #71.

A couple of righthanded pitchers round out the Ranger contingent, with Jack Leiter at #78 and Brock Porter at #94.

Six guys is an impressive showing, and hopefully helps calm some of the panicking that was going on when Baseball Prospectus had just two players on their top 101. Jung will graduate from the list early in 2023, assuming he is healthy, and Owen White has a chance of logging enough time in 2023 to lose eligibility. Everyone else likely is still eligible a year from now.