Friday morning Rangers links

The Rangers are holding a prospect minicamp this week. Evan Grant has a story on Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker being at the center of the youth movement.

Kennedi Landry writes about the former Vandy boys being back on the same field together for the first time since they were in Omaha.

Levi Weaver writes about ‘Rangers U’, a partnership with ACU allowing Rangers prospects to earn college credits. Investing in the youth off-the-field kind of thing.

Jeff Wilson was at the Rangers’ prospects minicamp as well and writes his Friday newsletter from there.

ICYMI yesterday, the Rangers had six prospects appear on MLB Pipeline’s top 100.

Speaking of Pipeline, Jim Callis offers an explanation for why Jack Leiter fell over 30 spots from his spot in last year’s top 100.

