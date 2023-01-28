Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers announced yesterday the signing of a handful of players to minor league deals, including one-time Ranger closer Ian Kennedy.

Jeff Wilson’s farm notes discuss the still-hitting-the-ball-alot Blaine Crim, who Wilson says is the Rangers’ best first base prospect.

The Athletic’s Andy McCullough answers some questions pertaining to the upcoming season, including a trade deadline prediction.

And no, Nathaniel Lowe doesn’t get offended when people call him Nate.

