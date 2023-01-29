Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Evan Grant writes that the Texas Rangers new starting rotation is now looking to “build a culture.”

In his Sunday Read, Jeff Wilson writes that Mitch Garver and Josh Jung will be key to the success of the Rangers’ offense in 2023.

Corey Seager talks about his excitement about the upcoming season at MLB.com.

Bayron Lora has been released by the Rangers have MLB announced he had received a two year suspension for violating its domestic violence policy.

The DMN notebook talks about the Rangers’ options at closer and Martin Perez pitching for Venezuela in the WBC.