Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Will Leitch predicts Jacob deGrom will be the best player for the Texas Rangers in 2023 which would be good news because it would mean he was healthy.

Selby Lopez has New Year’s resolutions for the DFW area teams with a healthy deGrom the goal for the Rangers.

Mike Podhorzer at FanGraphs writes about how moving away from Fenway should benefit Nathan Eovaldi.

R.J. Anderson looks at areas of surplus for teams with the Rangers now surprisingly having a lot of pitching.

And, MLB Trade Rumors’ Anthony Franco examines the teams that should consider signing Jurickson Profar with the Rangers at the top.

